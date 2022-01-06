DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.528

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4863216

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 134936 EQS News ID: 1265472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265472&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)