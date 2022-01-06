Mercia Asset Management has completed the sale of its second largest holding, Faradion (a leading sodium-ion battery technology company), for £100m to Reliance New Energy Solar, a subsidiary of India's Reliance Industries. Mercia will receive total cash proceeds of £19.4m from the sale, including initial unrestricted cash proceeds of £18.6m, plus a further £0.8m ringfenced for three months. The sale value represents an uplift of approximately 50% over Faradion's conservative carrying value of £12.9m at 30 September 2021, an NAV uplift of c 1.5p per share. Based on the unrestricted cash proceeds, the sale delivers a 4.2x return on Mercia's direct investment cost of £4.4m and an IRR of c 72%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...