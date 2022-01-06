- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk says still expecting Wegovy supply constraints at the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg strengths until the second half of 2022.
- • Says people may have difficulty getting their prescription of these three doses filled
- • The 1.7 mg and full 2.4 mg dose strengths are expected to be available in most pharmacies across the country by mid-January
- • The supply of these two doses is expected to remain stable
- • Therefore, patients who were recently prescribed or are currently taking Wegovy 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg should be able to continue with their treatment plan, Novo said
- • Novo paused advertising to avoid creating additional demand for the medicine until the company has sufficient supply
