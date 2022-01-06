DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.2359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17864644

CODE: ELCR LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

