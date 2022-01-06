DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 05/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12527.4901

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2240146

CODE: TPXY

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 134977 EQS News ID: 1265520 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

