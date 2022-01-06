DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 05/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.4453
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5868668
CODE: IMWRD
ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 134972
