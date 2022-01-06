

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Thursday despite lingering Covid-19 worries and mixed inventory data.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were virtually unchanged at $80.80 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $77.94.



Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global demand.



The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31 versus expectations for a decrease of about 3.3 million barrels. That marked a sixth weekly decline in a row.



The EIA also said gasoline inventories spiked by 10.1 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories increased by 4.4 million barrels.



Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.6 million barrels last week, the EIA reported, though total domestic petroleum production was unchanged at 11.8 million barrels per day.



OPEC+, a group that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, agreed on Tuesday to add another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in February, but there are growing doubts about whether they can deliver on the additional barrels.







