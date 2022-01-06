DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 05/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.0069

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25600000

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 135020 EQS News ID: 1265566 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

