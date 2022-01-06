

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Thursday and higher U.S. Treasury yields continued to support dollar on concerns about an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $1,795.41 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down as much as 1.7 percent at $1,794.30.



The minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed that the central bank is prepared for earlier and faster rate hikes in the wake of an improvement in the labor market and elevated inflation pressures.



Money markets are assigning an 80 percent possibility for a rate hike in March following the hawkish Fed minutes.



The minutes fueled a rally in U.S. treasury yields, but dragged down commodities.



Concerns over higher rates and economic risks from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant sapped demand for riskier assets and lifted the safe-haven yen.



In economic releases, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 1, ISM non-manufacturing PMI for December, factory orders for November and trade data for the same month will be released in the New York session.







