The Indian Ocean island nation, which has been a prominent voice in the global calls to combat rising sea levels, will get technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank to draw up a tender for 20-30MW of photovoltaic generation capacity.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help the government of the Maldives tender for 20-30MW of solar generation capacity, to be installed in 1-2MW arrays across 20-25 of the state's outer islands. Floating solar could be set to contribute to the installations, with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology having stated the panels will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...