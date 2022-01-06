

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - City of Industry, California-based CRT Motor Inc. is recalling about 100 units of Youth All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs citing crash hazard and violation of federal safety standard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The ATVs were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Motorsports Planet stores across the United States from April 2021 through August 2021 for about $200.



The recall involves CRT Motor's youth ATVs, models DF125AVA and DF125AVB. The vehicles are black, blue, green, green camouflage, pink camouflage, red and yellow.



According to the agency, the CRT Motor youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements. Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. Further, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider's body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the vehicles to date.



Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact CRT Motor for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Polaris in December called back about 8,800 units of RZR and GENERAL Recreational Off-Road Vehicles citing a crash hazard. Polaris in September also recalled about 13,000 Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs due to risk of crash.







