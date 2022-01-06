BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Reach $12.61 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to reach $12.61 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.79%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the NIPT market is set to generate 28.94 million units in terms of volume while witnessing a CAGR of 21.35% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The life science industry is witnessing significant growth of NIPT tests developed using NGS technology. Several biotechnology companies are now indulging in the research and development of such NGS-based NIPT products. BIS Research healthcare experts have found the global NIPT market to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets amongst the other prenatal testing industries.

The detailed study is a compilation of 16 Market Data Tables and 269 Figures spread through 301 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031".

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global NIPT market. The contribution of North America to the global NIPT market was valued at approximately 48.00% and 42.10% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, in 2020. Application areas such as the IONA test and trisomy detection application are expected to progress at significant rates. Further, the significant development in the reimbursement policies in the region is consequentially fueling the growth of the North America NIPT market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 17.34% and 22.42% in terms of revenue and volume respectively during the forecast period between 2021-2031"

View the Report from BIS Research at Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 15 players in the market ecosystem and profiles 15 companies, including several key players, namely Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Annoroad Gene Technology, MedGenome Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Next Biosciences, and Yourgene Health PLC.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the importance of NIPT, and what are the different NIPT products/services available in the market? What are the different methods of NIPT, and what are the benefits and risks associated with it?

What are the major technological advancements witnessed by the global NIPT market in the past four years, and what is the future scope of the market? What are the key trends of the global NIPT market as per the year 2020, and how is the market evolving currently?

What was the market size of the global NIPT market in 2020, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2031? What is the expected growth rate of the global NIPT market during the period 2021-2031?

What is the market scenario and growth potential of different regions of the world, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global NIPT market?

Who are the major key players of the global NIPT market? How much market share does each of these players occupy in the market in 2019? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global NIPT market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What are the different NIPT tests available in the market? Which test type dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate in 2031 in terms of value and volume?

What is the global market size (by value and volume) of different types of products of the global NIPT market in 2020? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different kits, assays, and which product is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What are the different platforms supported by NIPT products? Which technology type dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate in 2031 (by value and volume)?

What are the different applications associated with NIPT? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global NIPT market for the period between 2021 and 2031 (by value and volume)?

What is the global NIPT market size (by value and volume) based on different methods? Which method is currently leading the market and why? Which method is expected to lead the market during the forecast period?

Who are the different end users of the global NIPT market (by value and volume)? Which end-user type is the major contributor of revenue in the market?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global NIPT market during 2020 and 2030? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the NIPT market?

