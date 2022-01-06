Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
PR Newswire
06.01.2022 | 13:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quell Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), the world leader in the development of engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, today announced that management will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for stability, persistence and potency than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts

Luke Henry, Chief Business Officer
Quell Therapeutics
IR@quell-tx.com

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
+44 203 928 6900
Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com

Investors: Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1 212 362 1200
christina@sternir.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
