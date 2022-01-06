DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/01/2022) of GBP224.11m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/01/2022) of GBP224.11m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/01/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 3,043.45p 7,363,831 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 3,025.24p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,790.00p Discount to NAV 8.33% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 05/01/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.86 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.27 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.78 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9.86 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.22 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 8.06 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.45 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.42 9 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.61 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.58 11 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 2.79 12 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 2.60 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.17 14 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.09 15 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.35 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.74 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.71 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.71 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.57 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.38 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.36 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.21 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.15 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.04 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00

