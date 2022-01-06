- (PLX AI) - Conagra Q2 EBIT margin 13.4%.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 14.6%
- • Q2 revenue USD 3,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,020 million
- • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter decreased 26.0% to $0.57, and adjusted EPS decreased 21.0% to $0.64
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, down from 16% before
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.5, unchanged
- • Outlook FY organic growth 3%, up from 1% previously
