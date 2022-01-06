

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $275.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $378.9 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $306.3 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.06 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50



