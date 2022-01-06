Anzeige
06.01.2022
Univar Solutions Inc.: Univar Solutions Opens New Food Solution Center and Innovation Hub at The Hatchery Chicago to Foster Emerging Food and Beverage Innovation

The Company's new Food Solution Center will prioritize community engagement and sustainable economic growth in the West Side of Chicago community, as it serves aspiring food entrepreneurs

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced a collaboration with The Hatchery Chicago, a nonprofit food business incubator, to foster food and beverage innovation in one of North America's largest incubator facilities. The Hatchery Chicago is now home to Univar Solutions new Food Solution Center, which is part of a specialized network of Solution Centers around the globe. These state-of-the-art centers of excellence include formulation labs, research and development centers and test kitchens that help deliver innovative solutions across a range of industries.