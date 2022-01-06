- (PLX AI) - Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics announces closeout of first cohort in Phase 1 Trial in patients with Advanced Parkinson's Disease.
- • BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced the closeout of the first of two cohorts in its ongoing Phase 1 (Ph1), open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease
- • The purpose of the Ph1 clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of DA01 in patients with Parkinson's disease
- • Enrollment of the first cohort of patients was completed at three active sites in the United States and Canada: Weill Cornell Medicine, University of California, Irvine and University Health Network
- • Patients in the first cohort received a bilateral surgery to transplant dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain region
- • No severe adverse events were observed in any participating patients
