Transparency Market Research: Fluorine-18 Market to Exceed US$ 3 Bn by 2030; Surge in Use of PET/CT Scan in Oncology Spurs Demand for FDGs, Notes Study by TMR

- Companies in the fluorine-18 market are estimated to observe prominent prospects with rise in installation of new PET-CT machines in hospitals

- Increasing efforts of market players to boost their product offerings and distribution networks are projected to play a key role in market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positron emission tomography (PET) and positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) systems are increasingly being used in the detection and treatment of varied critical illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, neurology-related diseases, and cancer. Thus, rise in the number of PET/CT scans is prognosticated to fuel the sales prospects in the global fluorine-18 market.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global fluorine-18 market is estimated to attract growth at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. This research report offers complete analysis of major crucial factors such as drivers, restraints, notable developments, and competition landscape of the market.

Fluorine-18 is widely utilized radioisotope in the PET radiopharmaceuticals in varied clinical processes. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the use of PET imaging technique for the assessment of biochemical, pharmacological, and physiological functions in humans. This technique is gaining traction owing to its non-invasive nature.

PET imaging techniques can precisely measure the tracer concentration in tissues, owing to its high spatial resolution and sensitivity. Thus, rise in the use of fluorine-18 radiotracers in PET imaging in the healthcare industry is creating lucrative opportunities in the global fluorine-18 market.

Request Brochure of Fluorine-18 Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82266

Combined PET/CT scanners are being increasingly utilized instead of presently available major PET scans, as these combined scans can assist in finding abnormal metabolic functions. Moreover, they can also play a crucial role in offering more precise diagnoses than performing the two scans independently. These factors are resulting in increased sales of fluorine-18, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth.

Fluorine-18 Market: Key Findings

Physical and Nuclear Characteristics of Fluorine-18 Drive Adoption in Radiochemistry

Fluorine-18 offers low positron energy, increased positron decay ratio, and has relatively short half-life. Owing to all these properties, it is increasingly being used in the radiochemistry industry. This factor is boosting the growth of the global fluorine-18 market. Furthermore, increasing product use in varied fields such as neurology, cardiology, and oncology is likely to drive market expansion.

North America to Maintain Dominant Position; Asia Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Prospects

North America is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the fluorine-18 market during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of advanced imaging equipment such as PET/CT and presence of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure in countries such as the U.S.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to experience promising growth opportunities, owing to increase in the number of mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, alliances, distribution agreements, and geographical expansions by the regional players.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Fluorine-18 Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82266

Fluorine-18 Market: Growth Boosters

PET-CT scans are being increasingly used to perform the study of cancer treatment more efficiently. Thus, rise in the number of cancer patients is projected to fuel sales prospects in the fluorine-18 market.

Rise in PET-CT scans in the diagnosis of cardiovascular and Alzheimer's diseases is driving the sales of fluorine-18

Increasing use of the fluorine-18 fluorodeoxyglucose PET-CT to assess the effects and infections of the coronavirus disease is generating revenue-generating opportunities in the fluorine-18 market

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82266

Fluorine-18 Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Siemens Healthineers

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis AG Company)

Jubilant Pharma Limited

Blue Earth Diagnostics (A Bracco Imaging Company)

Eli Lilly and Company

China lsotope & Radiation Corporation

lsotope & Radiation Corporation Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Curium Pharma

Buy Fluorine-18 Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82266<ype=S

Fluorine-18 Market Segmentation

Product

FDG

NaF

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Amblyopia Treatment Market: The amblyopia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Atropine sulfate eye drops are popular for the treatment of amblyopia and other eye conditions, including cycloplegia.

Plant-based Vaccines Market: The plant-based vaccines market is projected to expand at a favorable CAGR of 7.38% during the assessment period. However, manufacturers are facing obstacles in the development of 3rd generation vaccines.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Pharmaceutical intermediates are drugs used as raw materials in the production of bulk drugs. Moreover, they are widely used to refer to a material created during the synthesis of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) before the processing of becoming an API.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/fluorine18-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg