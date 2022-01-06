- (PLX AI) - Lamb Weston Q2 revenue USD 1,006.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,000 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 million
- • Lamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 net sales growth will be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits
- • Lamb Weston expects net income and Adjusted EBITDA pressured for the remainder of fiscal 2022
- • Lamb Weston expects 2022 gross margin to be 18 percent to 20 percent
LAMB WESTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de