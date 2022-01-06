Caye International Bank, Chaired by Joel Nagel, Sweeps Top Banking Awards for 2021; Named Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 by International Investor Magazine

- Caye International Bank in Belize, which is chaired by attorney Joel Nagel, received five major awards in 2021, including International Investor Magazine's Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021

- Attorney Joel Nagel attributed the awards to the bank's excellent customer service

- Luigi Wewege, the bank's newly elected president, also personally received two awards.

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caye International Bank (CIB) has once again swept the banking awards in 2021. Five prestigious awards include: Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 as awarded by International Investor Magazine, Best Private Bank in Central America as awarded by Global Banking & Finance Review, Private Bank of the Year for LATAM 2021 as awarded by Pan Finance Magazine, Best International Private Banking Services Provider 2021 - Belize as awarded by Corporate Vision Magazine, and Best International Private Bank in Central America for 2021 as awarded by International Business Magazine. Chaired by Attorney Joel Nagel, Caye International Bank is a leading offshore bank headquartered on Ambergris Caye, Belize, with a consistently excellent delivery of financial services and products.

Commenting on the series of awards, Ambassador Joel Nagel said: "Caye has earned its good name thanks to its excellent customer service. Our team's trustworthiness and reliability shine through to our clients because of its integrity, dedication, and innovation. We are very proud."

Luigi Wewege, newly elected president of CIB, was also an awardee, named Private Banker of The Year (LATAM 2021) by Pan Finance Magazine and Private Banker of The Year (CARICOM 2021) by International Investor Magazine. Wewege has also been invited to join the Forbes Finance Council. "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for my work at the bank and for Caye's exceptional bank growth to be recognized on an international scale. Receiving these awards from all of the superb publications listed is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of bank staff, board members, and their combined tireless efforts to achieving our mission of future growth in 2022 and beyond."

CIB Director Michael K. Cobb said: "As more and more people see the need to have a "Plan B" and/or work remotely, Caye International Bank is serving them well."

Global Banking & Finance Review determines winners via company documents and public filings, applying local market knowledge, global footprint, and investment breadth and sophistication. Perspective from analysts and consultants are also part of the decision-making process.

Pan Finance Magazine is both a print and online journal providing worldwide intelligence on finance, economics, and global commerce. With in-depth analysis and opinion pieces from esteemed academics and celebrated professionals, its readership consists of senior decisionmakers from across the globe.

International Investor is also a print and online publication focusing on providing in-depth information and covering a broad range of topics like world markets, investment opportunities, and industry analysis for the forward-thinking, global investor.

Corporate Vision, by AI Global Media, acknowledges and celebrates businesses worldwide who actively strive to be better every day. Companies that innovate, grow, and thrive despite challenges and uncertainty are especially heralded, as success relies on an ability to be agile and future-thinking.

International Business Magazine delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry. It has been regarded as one of the best business magazines in the industry for all its insights and market views.

Under the leadership of Ambassador Joel Nagel and Luigi Wewege, Caye International Bank is the only international bank headquartered on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize. CIB conducts financial services with both individuals and corporations located outside of Belize, offering a full range of traditional and non-traditional banking services and accounts in multiple currencies. An application to open an account is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. Contact them today for more information.

