DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 05/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5224

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38964392

CODE: PR1R

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 135042 EQS News ID: 1265669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2022 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)