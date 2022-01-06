ENGlobal: ENG Awarded Fuel Handling Contract from Defense Logistics Agency

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), has been awarded a $4.4 million contract extension by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a sub-tier of the Department of Defense, to provide Automated Fuel Handling Equipment (AFHE) support at an undisclosed DLA facility.

The contract extension consists of eleven monthly release orders valued at approximately $400,000 each. Thus far, the DLA has issued release orders through April 2022 for a current total of approximately $1.6 million.

EGS is one of three prime contractors regularly serving under the DLA's AFHE interim support system. EGS' work on these assignments typically includes technology upgrades and refreshes of existing AFHE systems at multiple U.S. military bases located throughout the world.

ENG has provided diverse fueling system solutions to the U.S. Military for the past 17 years, working at over 150 locations, and continues to expand our services to meet the needs of our federal, state, and local government clients.

"We are proud to receive this assignment from the DLA, one of our most valued clients. As always, we look forward to applying our engineering expertise in this vital area of our nation's defense infrastructure," said Mr. Kevin Holfeld, EGS' Sr. Vice President.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681152/ENG-Awarded-Fuel-Handling-Contract-from-Defense-Logistics-Agency