- (PLX AI) - Merck KGaA announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Exelead.
- • Says will strengthen Merck's CDMO offering for mRNA
- • Merck KGaA to acquire Exelead for approximately USD 780 million in cash
- • Exelead, a full-service CDMO, focusing on Lipid Nanoparticle formulations enhances Merck's mRNA and lipid manufacturing capabilities
- • Exelead specializes in complex injectable formulations, including Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) based drug delivery technology which is key in mRNA therapeutics for use in Covid-19 and many other indications
- • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022
