DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 05/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.4260

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8268

CODE: DEMV

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0705291812 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEMV Sequence No.: 135056 EQS News ID: 1265686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2022 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)