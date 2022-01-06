

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Pharma major Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY) said Thursday that it bought exclusive rights to Entos Pharmaceuticals' Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology to research, develop and commercialize nucleic acid products targeting the central and peripheral nervous system. The deal involves an initial payment of $50 million to Entos including an equity investment.



In addition, for each of the programs under the collaboration, Entos is also eligible to receive up to $400 million in potential developmental and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties upon the successful development and commercialization of products.



With acquisition, the Eli Lilly aims to research, develop, and commercialize nucleic acid products targeting the central and peripheral nervous system.



Eli Lilly said the deal will have no effect on its 2021 or 2022 earnings guidance.



Under the terms of the deal, both parties have agreed for multiple programs focused on the development of proteo-lipid vehicles (PLV) for delivery of therapeutic cargo supplied by Lilly to targets in the central and peripheral nervous systems.



Entos will be responsible for the generation, development and optimization of PLVs using its proprietary Fusogenix platform technology, whereas Lilly will be responsible for selecting PLVs for clinical development and commercialization.



(Amended the story to explain that the acquisition of right is around the central and peripheral nervous system.)







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de