Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 7.5% China Everbright Environment 6.5% Drax Group 5.9% RWE 5.3% National Grid 5.0% Greencoat UK Wind 4.9% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.6% Fortum 4.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.0% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.0% China Longyuan Power Group 3.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.2% Acciona 3.0% SSE 2.8% Grenergy Renovables 2.4% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Foresight Solar Fund 2.2% Iberdrola 2.1% Northland Power 2.1%

At close of business on 31 December 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 28.3% Yieldcos & funds 25.3% Renewable focused utilities 14.4% Biomass generation and production 7.2% Energy storage 6.8% Waste to energy 6.5% Electricity networks 5.0% Renewable technology and service 2.8% Liquidation portfolio 1.3% Carbon markets 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100.0%

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets United Kingdom 27.6% China 18.9% Global 18.8% Europe (ex UK) 17.5% North America 12.5% Latin America 2.1% India 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100.0%

The percentages shown in the tables above have been rounded. Consequently, the totals shown may not be an arithmetic aggregation of figures that precede them.