Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
06.01.2022 | 16:16
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, January 6

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy7.5%
China Everbright Environment6.5%
Drax Group5.9%
RWE5.3%
National Grid5.0%
Greencoat UK Wind4.9%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.6%
Fortum4.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.0%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.0%
China Longyuan Power Group3.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class3.2%
Acciona3.0%
SSE2.8%
Grenergy Renovables2.4%
TransAlta Renewables2.2%
Foresight Solar Fund2.2%
Iberdrola2.1%
Northland Power2.1%

At close of business on 31 December 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers28.3%
Yieldcos & funds25.3%
Renewable focused utilities14.4%
Biomass generation and production7.2%
Energy storage6.8%
Waste to energy6.5%
Electricity networks5.0%
Renewable technology and service2.8%
Liquidation portfolio1.3%
Carbon markets1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom27.6%
China18.9%
Global18.8%
Europe (ex UK)17.5%
North America12.5%
Latin America2.1%
India1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100.0%

The percentages shown in the tables above have been rounded. Consequently, the totals shown may not be an arithmetic aggregation of figures that precede them.

