Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
[06.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,841,340.00
|USD
|0
|150,151,665.30
|8.4159
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,729,750.00
|EUR
|0
|45,362,081.45
|9.5908
|20.12.21
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de