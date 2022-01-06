Anzeige
06.01.2022
Dubai Expo 2020 applies OP Retail's Counting solution to improve audiences' visiting experience

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, Columbia Pavilion seeks new technologies to timely analyze their audience preference via passenger flow data, accurate statistics on the booth popularity and real-time occupancy. They have recently cooperated with OP Retail to apply the people counting solution for their exhibition.

Columbia Pavilion applied OP Retail's people counting solution

The Solution OP Retail has deployed in Columbia Pavilion, Expo2020 includes:

1) Installing 3D people counter PC5 at the main entrance & exit, with high-precision stereo vision sensor and 98%+ accuracy customer flow data.

2) Profound customer flow analysis, the exhibitioner of Columbia Pavilion can adjust their staff distribution and service according to the collected data and showcases their cultural assets and innovations in a much intuitive way.

"OP Retail's high-precision counting solution is very helpful for us in terms of exhibition operating efficiency and service quality. The customer flow report let us find out daily operation flaws from multiple dimensions, so that we can adjust timely and keep our visitors' experience optimum" said the exhibition director of Columbia Pavilion, who believes that the marketing analysis and foresight are more important than ever. "Any enterprises that depend on brick-and-mortar should make instant and accurate responses to less noticeable market changes in a short period. Empiricism is no longer feasible, and more attention should be paid to enabling technologies." OP Retail also provides a solution that can monitor the real-time occupancy level and warn the store owner in time as the global pandemic is still severe, providing technical assistance for a safer operation environment of any industries.

About OP Retail

OP Retail,as one of a leading retail technology providers, bringing comprehensive solutions for retailers from in-depth customer traffic analysis such as people counting, Heatmap, to store operation standardization like store inspection and smart OA. Covering almost 70% of top pharmacy stores in China, OP Retail has helped more than 2,000 well-known brands and 300,000 stores globally. Learn more by visiting www.opretail.com.

Follow OP Retail and get more product information:
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/OPRetail
Twitter: www.twitter.com/OPRetail
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OPRetailTech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721246/Expo2020.jpg

