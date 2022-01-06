Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

2,062 shares

5 582 094.44

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,513

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,443

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 65,084 shares for 11,462,493.20

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 65,102 shares for 11,602,181.65

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

2,080 shares

5,456,578.72

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,920

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,984

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,254 shares for 14,883,309.72

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 96,395 shares for 15,383,591.38

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

3,126,477.80

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 1 513 65 084 11 462 493.20 1 443 65 102 11 602 181.65 01/07/2021 18 1 000 172 910.00 12 800 139 504.00 02/07/2021 4 200 35 050.00 05/07/2021 2 100 17 500.00 5 300 52 899.00 06/07/2021 6 200 34 950.00 1 100 17 600.00 07/07/2021 12 600 106 650.00 08/07/2021 5 200 35 450.00 09/07/2021 8 300 53 721.00 12/07/2021 2 200 36 050.00 13/07/2021 2 200 36 260.00 14/07/2021 14 200 35 950.00 1 100 18 100.00 15/07/2021 14 469 84 921.83 6 350 63 801.50 16/07/2021 1 31 5 580.00 19/07/2021 12 600 106 950.00 20/07/2021 13 600 105 150.00 22/07/2021 3 100 17 800.00 23/07/2021 1 1 180.5 8 301 54 782.00 26/07/2021 12 500 91 000.00 9 300 55 041.00 27/07/2021 9 229 41 913.87 12 350 64 309.00 28/07/2021 5 200 36 450.00 14 450 82 651.50 29/07/2021 2 100 18 400.00 6 200 37 200.00 30/07/2021 19 605 112 203.30 13 300 55 809.00 02/08/2021 3 200 37 250.00 12 321 59 956.38 03/08/2021 5 400 74 352.00 16 379 70 967.75 04/08/2021 5 300 55 551.00 21 500 93 065.00 05/08/2021 9 250 46 485.00 12 500 93 300.00 06/08/2021 20 995 183 318.80 15 306 56 637.54 09/08/2021 18 600 109 968.00 6 244 45 000.92 10/08/2021 4 300 54 999.00 12 200 36 900.00 11/08/2021 22 1 100 198 000.00 12/08/2021 8 300 52 950.00 16/08/2021 7 200 35 050.00 19/08/2021 86 3 600 612 540.00 20/08/2021 60 2 854 465 401.78 34 1 700 280 160.00 23/08/2021 20 1 000 167 500.00 24/08/2021 1 3 501 5 300 51 090.00 25/08/2021 15 497 82 800.20 26/08/2021 46 1 300 214 773.00 6 400 66 300.00 27/08/2021 9 368 60 767.84 5 400 66 360.00 30/08/2021 6 200 33 180.00 31/08/2021 8 232 38 326.40 21 900 149 823.00 01/09/2021 76 1 700 287 419.00 02/09/2021 6 300 51 360.00 21 1 200 206 280.00 03/09/2021 58 2 000 338 320.00 2 100 16 930.00 06/09/2021 12 600 101 802.00 07/09/2021 5 200 33 780.00 08/09/2021 15 900 151 416.00 23 1 100 186 120.00 09/09/2021 18 400 67 540.00 20 437 74 176.38 10/09/2021 6 400 67 480.00 19 1 463 249 646.32 13/09/2021 21 1 100 188 683.00 16 700 120 883.00 14/09/2021 27 1 400 236 740.00 15/09/2021 62 2 700 446 040.00 1 100 16 920.00 16/09/2021 13 600 97 302.00 4 300 48 900.00 17/09/2021 7 500 82 420.00 35 1 700 281 214.00 20/09/2021 50 1 800 293 148.00 13 526 86 069.38 21/09/2021 2 100 16 460.00 27 1 374 226 325.28 22/09/2021 20 1 200 200 520.00 23/09/2021 11 400 66 472.00 24/09/2021 13 652 107 899.48 5 300 49 980.00 27/09/2021 18 1 148 193 369.12 47 2 400 405 096.00 28/09/2021 35 1 500 250 395.00 34 1 700 285 447.00 29/09/2021 5 300 50 040.00 9 500 84 600.00 30/09/2021 16 900 151 380.00 12 600 102 180.00 01/10/2021 34 900 149 643.00 04/10/2021 18 600 98 922.00 05/10/2021 27 1 900 318 573.00 06/10/2021 28 1 500 250 785.00 17 900 152 028.00 07/10/2021 4 400 68 060.00 35 1 600 272 608.00 08/10/2021 12 700 120 001.00 25 1 200 206 604.00 11/10/2021 5 252 43 152.48 3 200 34 460.00 12/10/2021 6 248 42 348.48 11 535 92 041.40 13/10/2021 16 900 153 936.00 17 865 148 892.45 14/10/2021 10 100 17 480.00 63 2 600 454 480.00 15/10/2021 10 400 69 720.00 2 100 17 600.00 18/10/2021 69 3 200 547 616.00 27 1 200 206 736.00 19/10/2021 29 1 900 328 339.00 35 1 500 260 955.00 20/10/2021 8 400 68 840.00 22 1 300 225 225.00 21/10/2021 16 1 100 190 685.00 16 1 000 174 280.00 22/10/2021 4 200 35 100.00 34 1 500 263 850.00 25/10/2021 27 1 300 227 916.00 9 500 88 340.00 26/10/2021 21 1 400 245 000.00 7 400 70 600.00 27/10/2021 22 1 300 227 474.00 4 200 35 450.00 28/10/2021 2 100 17 450.00 3 300 52 650.00 29/10/2021 20 1 100 190 300.00 7 320 55 753.60 01/11/2021 17 380 66 503.80 02/11/2021 6 400 70 200.00 03/11/2021 10 500 88 400.00 04/11/2021 1 100 17 650.00 12 300 53 451.00 05/11/2021 1 100 17 750.00 4 300 53 550.00 08/11/2021 1 100 17 700.00 09/11/2021 3 100 17 650.00 7 400 71 500.00 10/11/2021 2 200 35 550.00 11/11/2021 3 100 17 750.00 2 200 35 750.00 12/11/2021 6 400 71 900.00 15/11/2021 9 300 55 350.00 40 1 600 296 224.00 16/11/2021 4 200 37 300.00 12 800 149 648.00 17/11/2021 10 500 94 850.00 18/11/2021 1 100 19 250.00 12 700 134 757.00 19/11/2021 7 300 58 350.00 23/11/2021 49 1 800 342 594.00 7 500 95 960.00 24/11/2021 4 300 56 100.00 2 100 18 900.00 25/11/2021 48 3 050 611 189.50 26/11/2021 2 50 10 700.00 29/11/2021 6 400 84 520.00 1 50 10 820.00 30/11/2021 11 450 94 000.50 2 100 21 050.00 01/12/2021 5 250 51 250.00 1 50 10 500.00 02/12/2021 5 200 40 150.00 03/12/2021 3 200 39 950.00 5 100 20 150.00 06/12/2021 12 250 51 110.00 07/12/2021 2 50 10 450.00 8 250 52 290.00 08/12/2021 53 1 741 358 193.34 2 50 10 600.00 09/12/2021 4 109 22 314.48 6 400 82 600.00 10/12/2021 35 424 86 686.80 7 405 83 231.55 13/12/2021 4 126 26 082.00 19 495 102 870.90 14/12/2021 19 900 184 896.00 6 200 41 700.00 15/12/2021 12 500 103 600.00 16/12/2021 16 800 167 360.00 35 850 179 970.50 17/12/2021 9 600 124 920.00 2 200 41 800.00 20/12/2021 23 400 82 520.00 12 500 104 980.00 21/12/2021 11 500 104 520.00 11 500 106 120.00 22/12/2021 7 300 63 660.00 23/12/2021 3 100 21 200.00 4 100 21 400.00 24/12/2021 8 200 42 240.00 27/12/2021 5 200 42 040.00 8 101 21 412.00 28/12/2021 8 500 106 280.00 30/12/2021 5 200 42 900.00 31/12/2021 2 100 21 200.00

