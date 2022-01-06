Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:
- 2,062 shares
- 5 582 094.44
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,513
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,443
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 65,084 shares for 11,462,493.20
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 65,102 shares for 11,602,181.65
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:
- 2,080 shares
- 5,456,578.72
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,920
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,984
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,254 shares for 14,883,309.72
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 96,395 shares for 15,383,591.38
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- 3,126,477.80
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
1 513
65 084
11 462 493.20
1 443
65 102
11 602 181.65
01/07/2021
18
1 000
172 910.00
12
800
139 504.00
02/07/2021
4
200
35 050.00
05/07/2021
2
100
17 500.00
5
300
52 899.00
06/07/2021
6
200
34 950.00
1
100
17 600.00
07/07/2021
12
600
106 650.00
08/07/2021
5
200
35 450.00
09/07/2021
8
300
53 721.00
12/07/2021
2
200
36 050.00
13/07/2021
2
200
36 260.00
14/07/2021
14
200
35 950.00
1
100
18 100.00
15/07/2021
14
469
84 921.83
6
350
63 801.50
16/07/2021
1
31
5 580.00
19/07/2021
12
600
106 950.00
20/07/2021
13
600
105 150.00
22/07/2021
3
100
17 800.00
23/07/2021
1
1
180.5
8
301
54 782.00
26/07/2021
12
500
91 000.00
9
300
55 041.00
27/07/2021
9
229
41 913.87
12
350
64 309.00
28/07/2021
5
200
36 450.00
14
450
82 651.50
29/07/2021
2
100
18 400.00
6
200
37 200.00
30/07/2021
19
605
112 203.30
13
300
55 809.00
02/08/2021
3
200
37 250.00
12
321
59 956.38
03/08/2021
5
400
74 352.00
16
379
70 967.75
04/08/2021
5
300
55 551.00
21
500
93 065.00
05/08/2021
9
250
46 485.00
12
500
93 300.00
06/08/2021
20
995
183 318.80
15
306
56 637.54
09/08/2021
18
600
109 968.00
6
244
45 000.92
10/08/2021
4
300
54 999.00
12
200
36 900.00
11/08/2021
22
1 100
198 000.00
12/08/2021
8
300
52 950.00
16/08/2021
7
200
35 050.00
19/08/2021
86
3 600
612 540.00
20/08/2021
60
2 854
465 401.78
34
1 700
280 160.00
23/08/2021
20
1 000
167 500.00
24/08/2021
1
3
501
5
300
51 090.00
25/08/2021
15
497
82 800.20
26/08/2021
46
1 300
214 773.00
6
400
66 300.00
27/08/2021
9
368
60 767.84
5
400
66 360.00
30/08/2021
6
200
33 180.00
31/08/2021
8
232
38 326.40
21
900
149 823.00
01/09/2021
76
1 700
287 419.00
02/09/2021
6
300
51 360.00
21
1 200
206 280.00
03/09/2021
58
2 000
338 320.00
2
100
16 930.00
06/09/2021
12
600
101 802.00
07/09/2021
5
200
33 780.00
08/09/2021
15
900
151 416.00
23
1 100
186 120.00
09/09/2021
18
400
67 540.00
20
437
74 176.38
10/09/2021
6
400
67 480.00
19
1 463
249 646.32
13/09/2021
21
1 100
188 683.00
16
700
120 883.00
14/09/2021
27
1 400
236 740.00
15/09/2021
62
2 700
446 040.00
1
100
16 920.00
16/09/2021
13
600
97 302.00
4
300
48 900.00
17/09/2021
7
500
82 420.00
35
1 700
281 214.00
20/09/2021
50
1 800
293 148.00
13
526
86 069.38
21/09/2021
2
100
16 460.00
27
1 374
226 325.28
22/09/2021
20
1 200
200 520.00
23/09/2021
11
400
66 472.00
24/09/2021
13
652
107 899.48
5
300
49 980.00
27/09/2021
18
1 148
193 369.12
47
2 400
405 096.00
28/09/2021
35
1 500
250 395.00
34
1 700
285 447.00
29/09/2021
5
300
50 040.00
9
500
84 600.00
30/09/2021
16
900
151 380.00
12
600
102 180.00
01/10/2021
34
900
149 643.00
04/10/2021
18
600
98 922.00
05/10/2021
27
1 900
318 573.00
06/10/2021
28
1 500
250 785.00
17
900
152 028.00
07/10/2021
4
400
68 060.00
35
1 600
272 608.00
08/10/2021
12
700
120 001.00
25
1 200
206 604.00
11/10/2021
5
252
43 152.48
3
200
34 460.00
12/10/2021
6
248
42 348.48
11
535
92 041.40
13/10/2021
16
900
153 936.00
17
865
148 892.45
14/10/2021
10
100
17 480.00
63
2 600
454 480.00
15/10/2021
10
400
69 720.00
2
100
17 600.00
18/10/2021
69
3 200
547 616.00
27
1 200
206 736.00
19/10/2021
29
1 900
328 339.00
35
1 500
260 955.00
20/10/2021
8
400
68 840.00
22
1 300
225 225.00
21/10/2021
16
1 100
190 685.00
16
1 000
174 280.00
22/10/2021
4
200
35 100.00
34
1 500
263 850.00
25/10/2021
27
1 300
227 916.00
9
500
88 340.00
26/10/2021
21
1 400
245 000.00
7
400
70 600.00
27/10/2021
22
1 300
227 474.00
4
200
35 450.00
28/10/2021
2
100
17 450.00
3
300
52 650.00
29/10/2021
20
1 100
190 300.00
7
320
55 753.60
01/11/2021
17
380
66 503.80
02/11/2021
6
400
70 200.00
03/11/2021
10
500
88 400.00
04/11/2021
1
100
17 650.00
12
300
53 451.00
05/11/2021
1
100
17 750.00
4
300
53 550.00
08/11/2021
1
100
17 700.00
09/11/2021
3
100
17 650.00
7
400
71 500.00
10/11/2021
2
200
35 550.00
11/11/2021
3
100
17 750.00
2
200
35 750.00
12/11/2021
6
400
71 900.00
15/11/2021
9
300
55 350.00
40
1 600
296 224.00
16/11/2021
4
200
37 300.00
12
800
149 648.00
17/11/2021
10
500
94 850.00
18/11/2021
1
100
19 250.00
12
700
134 757.00
19/11/2021
7
300
58 350.00
23/11/2021
49
1 800
342 594.00
7
500
95 960.00
24/11/2021
4
300
56 100.00
2
100
18 900.00
25/11/2021
48
3 050
611 189.50
26/11/2021
2
50
10 700.00
29/11/2021
6
400
84 520.00
1
50
10 820.00
30/11/2021
11
450
94 000.50
2
100
21 050.00
01/12/2021
5
250
51 250.00
1
50
10 500.00
02/12/2021
5
200
40 150.00
03/12/2021
3
200
39 950.00
5
100
20 150.00
06/12/2021
12
250
51 110.00
07/12/2021
2
50
10 450.00
8
250
52 290.00
08/12/2021
53
1 741
358 193.34
2
50
10 600.00
09/12/2021
4
109
22 314.48
6
400
82 600.00
10/12/2021
35
424
86 686.80
7
405
83 231.55
13/12/2021
4
126
26 082.00
19
495
102 870.90
14/12/2021
19
900
184 896.00
6
200
41 700.00
15/12/2021
12
500
103 600.00
16/12/2021
16
800
167 360.00
35
850
179 970.50
17/12/2021
9
600
124 920.00
2
200
41 800.00
20/12/2021
23
400
82 520.00
12
500
104 980.00
21/12/2021
11
500
104 520.00
11
500
106 120.00
22/12/2021
7
300
63 660.00
23/12/2021
3
100
21 200.00
4
100
21 400.00
24/12/2021
8
200
42 240.00
27/12/2021
5
200
42 040.00
8
101
21 412.00
28/12/2021
8
500
106 280.00
30/12/2021
5
200
42 900.00
31/12/2021
2
100
21 200.00
Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau