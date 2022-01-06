Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
06.01.2022 | 17:52
Insilico Medicine to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, will virtually participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Insilico, will present on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Insilico Medicine logo

About Insilico Medicine
Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trial analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques to discover novel targets and to design novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is delivering breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.insilico.com.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
insilico@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
media@insilicomedicine.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538694/Insilico_Medicine_Hong_Kong_Limited_Logo.jpg

