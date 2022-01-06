Scaling Group LLC CEO Alexander Martino Pledges 100,000 Meals to Los Angeles Homeless in 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / It's hard not to notice how rapidly the number of homeless are growing in Los Angeles with tents and encampments on almost every street. Today's current number of homeless Californians is unknown as the last federal government mandated count was in 2020 and had counted 66,000 homeless citizens in LA. Already a staggering amount, that number was taken in January, before COVID hit and contributed to the rapid rise of homelessness.

Since governmental intervention and assistance for the homeless is failing not only Los Angeles but the entire state of California, Los Angeles locals are taking it upon themselves to give the homeless the care they need to get back on their feet.

18-year Los Angeles native and CEO & Founder of Scaling Group LLC, Alexander Martino, has not only pledged to donate 100,000 meals to the homeless in Los Angeles, but personally makes his rounds every morning - delivering warm food and water to those in need.

"I'm really empathetic to their current situation as there was a point in my life where I'd lost everything and felt entirely hopeless. It's hard to remember at those times of despair that there are people who still care. I just want them to know we care", said Martino.

Not long ago, Martino was currently at the lowest point of his life with over 72 thousand dollars in debt, no job, and no home.

"I really had to reflect and take responsibility for my financial position before I could fix it. I had to accept it, own it, and take control back of my life."

Martino would then go on to spend the next 5 years of his life working full time, always staying in while his friends were traveling and going out. Fortunately, those years of tough due diligence paid off, as Martino's The Scaling Group LLC profits over a million dollars a month through helping clients gain passive income.

"I think being in a hard place for so long and understanding that pain has truly led me to always do my part to give back to the community. Whether it's through donating food to the homeless or helping families with middle class levels of income replace their salaries through passive income, I always feel better helping others than helping myself."

This sense of giving and community is exhibited on the Scaling Group LLC's website:

As a rapidly expanding Los Angeles based business, our ambition is to be a catalyst for the growth of our community. We are committed to empowering, uplifting, collaborating with and giving back to this city that has shaped who we are. We donate thousands of dollars to feed the homeless on a monthly basis and have much bigger plans on the horizon to help the city grow clean. We take tremendous pride in our work and strive to be a model for successful business in the rapidly growing, ever evolving and fast paced space of eCommerce which we consider our home.

While the current state of Los Angeles is at an all-time low and the heartbreaking number of homeless people continue to fight for their lives without aide, we can only be grateful that residents such as Alexander Martino are taking it upon themselves to make a difference.

