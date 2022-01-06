Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Stuttgart
06.01.22
15:48 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-1,60
-3,04 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,2052,0018:42
WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 16,765 Wavestone shares
  • € 706,506.95 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES56,507 shares € 2,651,439.22618 transactions
SALES58,976 shares € 2,769,357.42638 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 9 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

WavestoneActus
Pascal IMBERTFinancial news
Chief Executive OfficerMathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00Analyst & investor relations
Benjamin CLEMENTTel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Financial CommunicationNicolas BOUCHEZ
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2021

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
07/01/202131616,422.81 07/01/2021660024,160.02
07/02/2021429211,836.8 07/02/2021141,40057,779.96
07/05/2021660025,459.98 07/05/202121727,386.01
07/06/202121245,292.39 07/06/2021660025,920
07/07/202111004,330 07/07/2021550021,850
07/08/2021151,41060,347.01 07/08/202111004,370
07/09/2021330012,450 07/09/2021546819,649.59
07/12/2021660024,750 07/12/202111004,180
07/13/202122008,130 07/13/20211873,558.3
07/14/20211502,035 07/14/2021880033,000
07/15/2021660024,630 07/15/202111004,150
07/16/2021660024,120 07/19/2021660024,450
07/19/2021660024,030 07/20/2021550020,200
07/20/202122007,990 07/21/2021660024,859.98
07/21/2021546218,903.42 07/22/202132018,411.81
07/22/2021760124,851.77 07/23/2021980133,110.78
07/23/20211140.8 07/26/2021880033,880
07/26/2021350020,990 07/28/2021760525,231.53
07/27/2021141,30454,805.16 07/29/2021660025,309.98
07/28/202113123.6 07/30/2021445219,043.98
07/29/2021440016,700 08/02/2021540116,892.21
07/30/2021760125,132.02 08/03/202111004,230
08/02/202122008,370 08/04/2021111,10046,049.96
08/03/2021111,09245,322.37 08/05/2021770030,789.99
08/05/2021868129,635.21 08/06/202121345,832.4
08/06/2021647020,261.98 08/09/2021660026,040
08/10/20211143.7 08/10/202111004,390
08/11/202122008,730 08/11/2021330013,160.01
08/12/202122008,770 08/12/202111004,390
08/13/202111004,390 08/17/2021870530,731.51
08/16/2021660026,126.82 08/18/2021550022,250
08/18/202121456,404.51 08/19/202111004,420
08/19/2021660026,220 08/20/2021440017,500
08/20/20212964,185.2 08/23/2021330013,170
08/24/202122008,770 08/24/202111004,400
08/26/2021550022,600 08/25/2021880035,620
08/30/20212361,673.9 08/26/20213502,274.5
08/31/2021652024,259.98 08/27/2021880036,700
09/01/2021881938,032.23 08/30/2021440018,700
09/02/2021330013,740 08/31/2021762729,376.33
09/03/2021330013,820.01 09/01/202121697,933
09/06/2021440018,433 09/02/2021651823,873.38
09/07/2021151,06548,160.05 09/03/202122009,250
09/09/2021770031,580.01 09/08/2021141,30658,343.59
09/10/20211145/1 09/09/202122009,110
09/13/2021441419,149.61 09/10/2021870131,995.11
09/15/202122009,290 09/13/2021431014,431.71
09/16/202121155,346.01 09/14/2021322510,447.49
09/17/2021770032,449.97 09/15/2021440018,660
09/20/2021131,05047,630 09/16/202122009,350
09/21/202111004,430 09/21/20211080035,940
09/22/20211146.1 09/22/20211090141,926.14
09/23/20212512,396.9 09/23/2021990043,000.02
09/24/2021760329,133.7 09/24/202131597,748.8
09/27/2021880038,260 09/29/2021440018,500
09/28/2021872434,012.8 09/30/2021111,10050,310.04
09/29/2021990041,049.99 10/01/2021862728,634.02
10/01/2021540118,165.38 10/04/2021662528,650
10/04/2021440018,210 10/05/20211090041,560.02
10/06/2021111,10050,909.98 10/06/202121105,149
10/07/2021330013,710 10/07/2021660027,550.02
10/08/2021121,00045,105 10/08/2021538817,602.01
10/11/202121014,645.5 10/11/2021760127,735.49
10/12/2021870132,066.4 10/12/20211146.4
10/13/202121014,555.1 10/13/2021980136,565.09
10/14/2021750823,874.43 10/14/202132019,547.5
10/18/2021111,10053,690.01 10/15/2021111,10052,859.95
10/20/2021660030,139.98 10/18/20211522,553.2
10/21/2021151,35066,940.02 10/19/2021121,14856,529.24
10/25/2021111,10053,930.03 10/20/2021770035,759.99
10/26/2021330014,330.01 10/21/2021542521,390
10/27/2021101,00047,840 10/22/2021990044,319.96
10/29/2021121,20057,450 10/26/2021111,10053,240
11/01/2021660028,320 10/27/202121035,026.4
11/02/2021430113,966.7 10/28/2021880038,390
11/03/202132019,597.79 11/01/2021330014,400
11/04/2021990043,859.97 11/02/2021760128,216.71
11/05/2021435417,016.6 11/03/2021131 20158,467.8
11/08/2021440019,260 11/04/2021436717,999.29
11/09/2021660028,560 11/05/2021651825,041.21
11/10/2021330014,340 11/08/2021660028,990.02
11/11/2021530214,405.4 11/09/2021652825,299.6
11/12/2021115726 11/10/2021880038,490
11/15/2021770034,590.01 11/11/2021760129,007.69
11/17/2021550024,790 11/12/2021990044,070.03
11/18/2021440020,280 11/16/2021770034,079.99
11/19/2021121 20060,420 11/17/2021990045,240.03
11/22/2021660030,220.02 11/18/202111005,140
11/23/2021121,00049 260 11/19/2021545023,059.98
11/24/2021770033,799.99 11/22/2021465033,050.03
11/26/20211083641,438.18 11/24/2021880038,990
11/29/2021755727,646.81 11/25/2021870034,800.01
11/30/2021434117,066.4 11/26/2021330015,020.01
12/01/2021440020,280 11/29/2021985042,489.97
12/02/2021440020,200 11/30/2021660030,540
12/03/2021990045,839.97 12/01/20211603,084
12/06/2021550024,800 12/02/202121005,140
12/08/2021544624,034.81 12/03/2021540020,770
12/09/2021653328,655.63 12/06/2021220010,100
12/10/2021650427,213.58 12/07/2021211,25065,430
12/13/2021440021,880 12/08/2021426314,236.61
12/14/2021990048 420 12/09/2021550027,080
12/15/2021660031,260 12/10/2021551027,661.99
12/16/2021656929,774.18 12/13/2021550027,600
12/17/2021990045,939.96 12/14/2021220010,960
12/20/2021540120,050 12/15/2021650026,370
12/21/2021540120,251.78 12/16/2021650026,510
12/22/2021774437,208.11 12/17/2021220010,320
12/23/20211151.4 12/20/20211150
12/24/2021460131,011.78 12/21/2021430115,591.8
12/27/2021660030,900 12/22/202121015,151
12/29/20211152.8 12/23/2021590146,611.43
12/31/20211442,349.6 12/24/2021321111,015.8
12/27/202121889,756
12/28/2021440020,780
12/29/2021545023,859.99
12/30/2021440021,320
12/31/2021330016,220.01

