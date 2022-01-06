WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

16,765 Wavestone shares

€ 706,506.95 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 56,507 shares € 2,651,439.22 618 transactions SALES 58,976 shares € 2,769,357.42 638 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 9 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone Actus Pascal IMBERT Financial news Chief Executive Officer Mathieu OMNES Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Analyst & investor relations Benjamin CLEMENT Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92 Financial Communication Nicolas BOUCHEZ Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Press relations Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2021

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital 07/01/2021 3 161 6,422.81 07/01/2021 6 600 24,160.02 07/02/2021 4 292 11,836.8 07/02/2021 14 1,400 57,779.96 07/05/2021 6 600 25,459.98 07/05/2021 2 172 7,386.01 07/06/2021 2 124 5,292.39 07/06/2021 6 600 25,920 07/07/2021 1 100 4,330 07/07/2021 5 500 21,850 07/08/2021 15 1,410 60,347.01 07/08/2021 1 100 4,370 07/09/2021 3 300 12,450 07/09/2021 5 468 19,649.59 07/12/2021 6 600 24,750 07/12/2021 1 100 4,180 07/13/2021 2 200 8,130 07/13/2021 1 87 3,558.3 07/14/2021 1 50 2,035 07/14/2021 8 800 33,000 07/15/2021 6 600 24,630 07/15/2021 1 100 4,150 07/16/2021 6 600 24,120 07/19/2021 6 600 24,450 07/19/2021 6 600 24,030 07/20/2021 5 500 20,200 07/20/2021 2 200 7,990 07/21/2021 6 600 24,859.98 07/21/2021 5 462 18,903.42 07/22/2021 3 201 8,411.81 07/22/2021 7 601 24,851.77 07/23/2021 9 801 33,110.78 07/23/2021 1 1 40.8 07/26/2021 8 800 33,880 07/26/2021 3 500 20,990 07/28/2021 7 605 25,231.53 07/27/2021 14 1,304 54,805.16 07/29/2021 6 600 25,309.98 07/28/2021 1 3 123.6 07/30/2021 4 452 19,043.98 07/29/2021 4 400 16,700 08/02/2021 5 401 16,892.21 07/30/2021 7 601 25,132.02 08/03/2021 1 100 4,230 08/02/2021 2 200 8,370 08/04/2021 11 1,100 46,049.96 08/03/2021 11 1,092 45,322.37 08/05/2021 7 700 30,789.99 08/05/2021 8 681 29,635.21 08/06/2021 2 134 5,832.4 08/06/2021 6 470 20,261.98 08/09/2021 6 600 26,040 08/10/2021 1 1 43.7 08/10/2021 1 100 4,390 08/11/2021 2 200 8,730 08/11/2021 3 300 13,160.01 08/12/2021 2 200 8,770 08/12/2021 1 100 4,390 08/13/2021 1 100 4,390 08/17/2021 8 705 30,731.51 08/16/2021 6 600 26,126.82 08/18/2021 5 500 22,250 08/18/2021 2 145 6,404.51 08/19/2021 1 100 4,420 08/19/2021 6 600 26,220 08/20/2021 4 400 17,500 08/20/2021 2 96 4,185.2 08/23/2021 3 300 13,170 08/24/2021 2 200 8,770 08/24/2021 1 100 4,400 08/26/2021 5 500 22,600 08/25/2021 8 800 35,620 08/30/2021 2 36 1,673.9 08/26/2021 3 50 2,274.5 08/31/2021 6 520 24,259.98 08/27/2021 8 800 36,700 09/01/2021 8 819 38,032.23 08/30/2021 4 400 18,700 09/02/2021 3 300 13,740 08/31/2021 7 627 29,376.33 09/03/2021 3 300 13,820.01 09/01/2021 2 169 7,933 09/06/2021 4 400 18,433 09/02/2021 6 518 23,873.38 09/07/2021 15 1,065 48,160.05 09/03/2021 2 200 9,250 09/09/2021 7 700 31,580.01 09/08/2021 14 1,306 58,343.59 09/10/2021 1 1 45/1 09/09/2021 2 200 9,110 09/13/2021 4 414 19,149.61 09/10/2021 8 701 31,995.11 09/15/2021 2 200 9,290 09/13/2021 4 310 14,431.71 09/16/2021 2 115 5,346.01 09/14/2021 3 225 10,447.49 09/17/2021 7 700 32,449.97 09/15/2021 4 400 18,660 09/20/2021 13 1,050 47,630 09/16/2021 2 200 9,350 09/21/2021 1 100 4,430 09/21/2021 10 800 35,940 09/22/2021 1 1 46.1 09/22/2021 10 901 41,926.14 09/23/2021 2 51 2,396.9 09/23/2021 9 900 43,000.02 09/24/2021 7 603 29,133.7 09/24/2021 3 159 7,748.8 09/27/2021 8 800 38,260 09/29/2021 4 400 18,500 09/28/2021 8 724 34,012.8 09/30/2021 11 1,100 50,310.04 09/29/2021 9 900 41,049.99 10/01/2021 8 627 28,634.02 10/01/2021 5 401 18,165.38 10/04/2021 6 625 28,650 10/04/2021 4 400 18,210 10/05/2021 10 900 41,560.02 10/06/2021 11 1,100 50,909.98 10/06/2021 2 110 5,149 10/07/2021 3 300 13,710 10/07/2021 6 600 27,550.02 10/08/2021 12 1,000 45,105 10/08/2021 5 388 17,602.01 10/11/2021 2 101 4,645.5 10/11/2021 7 601 27,735.49 10/12/2021 8 701 32,066.4 10/12/2021 1 1 46.4 10/13/2021 2 101 4,555.1 10/13/2021 9 801 36,565.09 10/14/2021 7 508 23,874.43 10/14/2021 3 201 9,547.5 10/18/2021 11 1,100 53,690.01 10/15/2021 11 1,100 52,859.95 10/20/2021 6 600 30,139.98 10/18/2021 1 52 2,553.2 10/21/2021 15 1,350 66,940.02 10/19/2021 12 1,148 56,529.24 10/25/2021 11 1,100 53,930.03 10/20/2021 7 700 35,759.99 10/26/2021 3 300 14,330.01 10/21/2021 5 425 21,390 10/27/2021 10 1,000 47,840 10/22/2021 9 900 44,319.96 10/29/2021 12 1,200 57,450 10/26/2021 11 1,100 53,240 11/01/2021 6 600 28,320 10/27/2021 2 103 5,026.4 11/02/2021 4 301 13,966.7 10/28/2021 8 800 38,390 11/03/2021 3 201 9,597.79 11/01/2021 3 300 14,400 11/04/2021 9 900 43,859.97 11/02/2021 7 601 28,216.71 11/05/2021 4 354 17,016.6 11/03/2021 13 1 201 58,467.8 11/08/2021 4 400 19,260 11/04/2021 4 367 17,999.29 11/09/2021 6 600 28,560 11/05/2021 6 518 25,041.21 11/10/2021 3 300 14,340 11/08/2021 6 600 28,990.02 11/11/2021 5 302 14,405.4 11/09/2021 6 528 25,299.6 11/12/2021 1 15 726 11/10/2021 8 800 38,490 11/15/2021 7 700 34,590.01 11/11/2021 7 601 29,007.69 11/17/2021 5 500 24,790 11/12/2021 9 900 44,070.03 11/18/2021 4 400 20,280 11/16/2021 7 700 34,079.99 11/19/2021 12 1 200 60,420 11/17/2021 9 900 45,240.03 11/22/2021 6 600 30,220.02 11/18/2021 1 100 5,140 11/23/2021 12 1,000 49 260 11/19/2021 5 450 23,059.98 11/24/2021 7 700 33,799.99 11/22/2021 4 650 33,050.03 11/26/2021 10 836 41,438.18 11/24/2021 8 800 38,990 11/29/2021 7 557 27,646.81 11/25/2021 8 700 34,800.01 11/30/2021 4 341 17,066.4 11/26/2021 3 300 15,020.01 12/01/2021 4 400 20,280 11/29/2021 9 850 42,489.97 12/02/2021 4 400 20,200 11/30/2021 6 600 30,540 12/03/2021 9 900 45,839.97 12/01/2021 1 60 3,084 12/06/2021 5 500 24,800 12/02/2021 2 100 5,140 12/08/2021 5 446 24,034.81 12/03/2021 5 400 20,770 12/09/2021 6 533 28,655.63 12/06/2021 2 200 10,100 12/10/2021 6 504 27,213.58 12/07/2021 21 1,250 65,430 12/13/2021 4 400 21,880 12/08/2021 4 263 14,236.61 12/14/2021 9 900 48 420 12/09/2021 5 500 27,080 12/15/2021 6 600 31,260 12/10/2021 5 510 27,661.99 12/16/2021 6 569 29,774.18 12/13/2021 5 500 27,600 12/17/2021 9 900 45,939.96 12/14/2021 2 200 10,960 12/20/2021 5 401 20,050 12/15/2021 6 500 26,370 12/21/2021 5 401 20,251.78 12/16/2021 6 500 26,510 12/22/2021 7 744 37,208.11 12/17/2021 2 200 10,320 12/23/2021 1 1 51.4 12/20/2021 1 1 50 12/24/2021 4 601 31,011.78 12/21/2021 4 301 15,591.8 12/27/2021 6 600 30,900 12/22/2021 2 101 5,151 12/29/2021 1 1 52.8 12/23/2021 5 901 46,611.43 12/31/2021 1 44 2,349.6 12/24/2021 3 211 11,015.8 12/27/2021 2 188 9,756 12/28/2021 4 400 20,780 12/29/2021 5 450 23,859.99 12/30/2021 4 400 21,320 12/31/2021 3 300 16,220.01

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

