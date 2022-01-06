Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE(Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable

at Shareholders' meetings December 31, 2021 2,640,429,329 2,771,376,477

A total number of 2,805,217,581 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

33,841,104 voting rights attached to the 33,841,104 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

