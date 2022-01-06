DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

Press release

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

as of December 31, 2021

Strasbourg (France), 6 January 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021: - 15,844 2CRSi shares, - 77,836.63 euros.

During the second half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of:

Buy side 87,425 shares EUR 385,492.75 319 transactions Sell side 88,456 shares EUR 393,610.46 322 transactions

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2021, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: - 16,875 2CRSi shares, - 69,718.92 euros.

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of Number of Capital Date Number of Number of Capital transactions shares transactions shares 01/07/2021 3 850 3520,02 01/07/ 2 800 3352 2021 02/07/2021 2 401 1660,14 02/07/ 5 1514 6414,06 2021 05/07/2021 1 300 1272 05/07/ 2 600 2604 2021 06/07/2021 5 1201 5068,34 06/07/ 1 1 4,33 2021 08/07/2021 6 1800 7632 07/07/ 7 2100 9447,06 2021 09/07/2021 3 313 1299,64 08/07/ 2 500 2221 2021 12/07/2021 2 600 2484 09/07/ 3 395 1674,6 2021 13/07/2021 6 1800 7169,94 13/07/ 3 900 3735 2021 14/07/2021 2 301 1143,8 16/07/ 5 1500 5970 2021 15/07/2021 1 15 57,9 20/07/ 1 300 1167 2021 19/07/2021 7 1850 7284,75 21/07/ 1 300 1179 2021 21/07/2021 2 231 889,42 22/07/ 1 300 1182 2021 26/07/2021 2 401 1604,08 23/07/ 4 1200 4800 2021 27/07/2021 7 1728 7033,82 26/07/ 4 1201 4948,12 2021 30/07/2021 2 401 1612,02 27/07/ 1 1 4,18 2021 02/08/2021 1 10 40,95 28/07/ 2 800 3264 2021 03/08/2021 2 401 1668,2 29/07/ 1 400 1624 2021 04/08/2021 2 800 3440 30/07/ 2 28 114,72 2021 05/08/2021 3 805 3453,29 02/08/ 1 400 1648 2021 06/08/2021 2 800 3360 03/08/ 7 2201 9318,15 2021 11/08/2021 1 400 1712 04/08/ 1 300 1305 2021 13/08/2021 1 1 4,24 06/08/ 2 183 786,9 2021 16/08/2021 1 240 1022,4 09/08/ 4 1344 5710,12 2021 17/08/2021 1 400 1696 10/08/ 1 400 1736 2021 18/08/2021 1 78 329,55 12/08/ 1 50 212,5 2021 19/08/2021 4 1500 6246 13/08/ 1 1 4,24 2021 20/08/2021 1 1 4,17 18/08/ 1 3 12,84 2021 24/08/2021 1 25 107 19/08/ 2 2 8,42 2021 25/08/2021 2 800 3456 20/08/ 2 348 1461,57 2021 26/08/2021 4 1101 4694,33 23/08/ 2 800 3392 2021 27/08/2021 2 800 3312 24/08/ 2 600 2604 2021 31/08/2021 1 100 428 26/08/ 1 1 4,33 2021 01/09/2021 4 1069 4545,28 27/08/ 3 676 2854,21 2021 02/09/2021 9 2500 11106 30/08/ 5 1425 6003,81 2021 03/09/2021 5 1500 6588 31/08/ 2 450 1944 2021 07/09/2021 4 1201 5364,51 01/09/ 5 1300 5706,48 2021 08/09/2021 4 602 2636,82 02/09/ 5 1256 5747,96 2021 09/09/2021 2 800 3472 06/09/ 2 800 3584 2021 10/09/2021 1 400 1752 07/09/ 3 801 3616,52 2021 13/09/2021 3 1700 7637,93 08/09/ 2 2 8,93 2021 14/09/2021 3 764 3394,91 09/09/ 2 475 2090 2021 15/09/2021 2 500 2264 10/09/ 5 1700 7534,06 2021 16/09/2021 2 600 2716,02 13/09/ 4 1400 6323,94 2021 17/09/2021 2 410 1829,01 14/09/ 2 800 3616 2021 20/09/2021 6 2000 8656 16/09/ 1 400 1824 2021 21/09/2021 3 900 3750,03 20/09/ 2 450 1980 2021 22/09/2021 5 1112 4635,15 21/09/ 1 400 1704 2021 23/09/2021 3 618 2559,57 22/09/ 1 81 345,06 2021 24/09/2021 2 600 2472 23/09/ 1 400 1696 2021 27/09/2021 2 400 1630 27/09/ 1 21 86,52 2021 28/09/2021 2 600 2412 29/09/ 2 800 3264 2021 30/09/2021 4 761 3096,89 30/09/ 1 400 1640 2021 01/10/2021 5 1500 5880 01/10/ 4 1117 4483,86 2021 04/10/2021 5 1500 5904 05/10/ 4 1001 3951,95 2021 05/10/2021 3 601 2331,94 07/10/ 4 714 2800,02 2021 06/10/2021 3 900 3492 08/10/ 8 2303 9311,26 2021 07/10/2021 1 1 3,9 11/10/ 1 1 4,07 2021 11/10/2021 2 301 1213,06 12/10/ 3 601 2437,06 2021 12/10/2021 1 1 4,04 13/10/ 1 1 4,08 2021 13/10/2021 2 301 1216,07 14/10/ 1 1 4,07 2021 14/10/2021 2 301 1210,08 18/10/ 2 615 2484,6 2021 18/10/2021 1 400 1600 19/10/ 2 800 3248 2021 19/10/2021 2 506 2020,81 20/10/ 3 1200 4848 2021 20/10/2021 1 366 1442,04 21/10/ 8 2500 10554 2021 22/10/2021 1 400 1760 22/10/ 3 825 3646,01 2021 25/10/2021 4 1500 6378 25/10/ 1 382 1665,52 2021 27/10/2021 2 499 2173,64 26/10/ 5 1529 6571,64 2021 28/10/2021 4 801 3492,36 27/10/ 4 1159 5098,79 2021 29/10/2021 4 851 3662,28 28/10/ 2 401 1772,38 2021 01/11/2021 3 1200 4988,04 01/11/ 3 900 3804,03 2021 02/11/2021 1 1 4,28 02/11/ 3 601 2590,25 2021 03/11/2021 1 1 4,45 03/11/ 15 4201 19381,31 2021 04/11/2021 1 300 1434 04/11/ 7 1810 8826,47 2021 05/11/2021 6 2450 12033,91 05/11/ 6 1200 6042 2021 08/11/2021 2 800 4064 08/11/ 4 1400 7208,04 2021 09/11/2021 8 2320 11548,5 09/11/ 2 400 2050 2021 10/11/2021 6 1901 9344,94 10/11/ 2 301 1489,95 2021 11/11/2021 2 418 2055,85 11/11/ 2 402 1985,96 2021 12/11/2021 3 1200 5856 15/11/ 3 1200 5856 2021 16/11/2021 2 410 1984,81 18/11/ 1 20 97,2 2021 17/11/2021 1 361 1754,46 22/11/ 7 2261 10148,27 2021 18/11/2021 6 2100 9930,06 23/11/ 2 400 1765 2021 19/11/2021 3 750 3381,75 24/11/ 7 2500 11042 2021 22/11/2021 5 1168 5124,25 25/11/ 4 1600 7144 2021 23/11/2021 4 1500 6516 26/11/ 5 1510 6665,9 2021 25/11/2021 2 700 3062,01 29/11/ 5 1500 6570 2021 26/11/2021 6 2100 9030 30/11/ 4 1500 6684 2021 29/11/2021 2 600 2568 01/12/ 5 1500 7071 2021 30/11/2021 1 400 1744 06/12/ 7 2200 10780 2021 02/12/2021 5 1900 8861,98 07/12/ 3 1200 5928 2021 03/12/2021 7 2400 10968 08/12/ 2 401 1964,9 2021 06/12/2021 1 300 1446 09/12/ 5 2000 9744 2021 07/12/2021 4 1400 6839 14/12/ 6 2100 9954 2021 08/12/2021 2 401 1940,88 15/12/ 3 330 1587,17 2021 09/12/2021 4 985 4728 16/12/ 1 400 1920 2021 10/12/2021 4 863 4127,47 17/12/ 1 400 1880 2021 13/12/2021 7 2201 10316,31 20/12/ 3 601 2794,59 2021 15/12/2021 3 801 3796,82 21/12/ 3 601 2854,75 2021 16/12/2021 3 805 3783,34 22/12/ 1 1 4,66 2021 17/12/2021 2 513 2374,57 23/12/ 9 2601 12866,89 2021 20/12/2021 4 901 4060,54 24/12/ 2 301 1505 2021 21/12/2021 2 301 1393,75 28/12/ 2 450 2214,99 2021 22/12/2021 2 42 195,72 29/12/ 2 51 248,82 2021 23/12/2021 1 1 4,93 30/12/ 3 553 2649,37 2021 24/12/2021 1 1 5 31/12/ 1 400 1928 2021 27/12/2021 3 1100 5452,04 28/12/2021 3 808 3911,2 29/12/2021 3 801 3844,8 30/12/2021 1 1 4,75

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

