Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

97 043 shares

€492 501,46

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,25

From July 1st, 2021 to December 31st, 2021 the following transactions were executed:

1 800 purchase transactions

1 706 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

872 004 shares and €5 326 862,62 on purchase

868 191 shares and €5 341 846,99 on sale

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

