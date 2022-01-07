Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.01.2022 | 03:04
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

chinadaily.com.cn: Technology improves life in Guiyang

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on the big data hub of Guiyang.

How is technology changing our lives? You can find the answer in the big data hub of Guiyang, in Southwest China'sGuizhou province. The city is already living in the future by applying big data in all sorts of innovative ways. Canadian vlogger Kirk has more.

Watch the video to learn more
https://youtu.be/Xj24pYMt8yg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xj24pYMt8yg

