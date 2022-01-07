

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - A real-world study showed that a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resulted in long-lasting protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, the company said in a statement.



The study was conducted between January 1 and September 7, 2021.



The study results showed that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations remained durable. The mRNA vaccines (two-doses) showed waning effectiveness for hospitalizations and breakthrough infections.



Johnson & Johnson said protection against infection from its single shot vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna.



All three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S showed no evidence of waning protection against COVID-19-related ICU admissions at any point, showing strong sustained protection against critically severe disease.







