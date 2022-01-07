

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Askov, Minnesota -based Kettle River Products is recalling around 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza citing misbranding and undeclared wheat, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped 'KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza' with lot codes '21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011'. The frozen, heat-treated, not fully cooked items were produced on various dates between December 9, 2021 through January 3, 2022.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-04203'. The affected items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations, as well as fundraiser programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



According to the agency, the product contains wheat, which is not declared on the product label.



The recall was initiated after the company determined that it used labels intended for a different product that does not contain wheat and reported the issue to FSIS.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association or MDVA in mid December called back one lot of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints citing undeclared soy and wheat.



Norcross, Georgia -based Nutracap Holdings, LLC in November called back various dietary supplements due to undeclared wheat, milk, soy and/or coconut.



Los Angeles, California- based Chocolate and the Chip in October recalled various bakery products for undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts.







