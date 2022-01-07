DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Montrouge, France, January 7, 2022

DBV Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference. The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Resources section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/news-and-resources/

A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on DBV Technologies' website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment