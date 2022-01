LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have today published an open letter to fellow ordinary shareholders of Third Point Investors Ltd (TPIL). A copy of the full letter can be read here:

Enquiries:

miles.staude@globalvaluefund.com.au

emma.davidson@globalvaluefund.com.au

+44 (0)20 3874 2241