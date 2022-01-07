Franklin Whole Home has developed an integrated battery and control system with artificial intelligence. It is inverter-agnostic, can be used to charge electric-vehicle batteries, and turns homes into microgrids when utility services are down.From pv magazine USA Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America in California next week. The system was designed in the United States by Franklin Whole Home, which is based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates a lithium iron phosphate ...

