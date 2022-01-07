Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021

2,600 ID Logistics Group shares

1,025,256.80 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021

4,809 ID Logistics Group shares

1,546,003.36 in cash

Over the period from July 1st to December 31, 2021, the following have been executed

1,256 buy transactions

1,737 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were

13,714 shares and 3,813,111 buy

15,923 shares and 4,492,364 sell

In addition, on December 3, 2021, ID Logistics Group reduced by 1,200,000 the cash resources allocated to the liquidity contract.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2,836,894.00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00 yperot@id-logistics.com