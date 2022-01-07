- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval shares were down 3% in early trading after Bank of America cut the stock to underperform yesterday.
- • Stockholm trading was closed yesterday due to holiday
- • Alfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve due to cost inflation and higher R&D and operational expenses, Bank of America analysts said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral
- • Price target cut to SEK 300 from SEK 365
