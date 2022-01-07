DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.1545

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8695221

CODE: EABG LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

