Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2022 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 217.2461

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 362332

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 135139 EQS News ID: 1265963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

