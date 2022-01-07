DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.9761
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13798620
CODE: EDIV LN
ISIN: LU0959210781
