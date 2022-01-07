PremFina: Art&Co. Funds Za Teb, Eastern Europe's First App Combating Violence Against Women

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art&Co. ("Art&Co."), an initiative set up by InsurAid to help connect the worlds of art, finance and support groups, brings continued relief to COVID-19 victims a year on, as funds dispersed to charity Za Teb helps fight domestic violence against women in Eastern Europe via a mobile app.

Art&Co is the only auction to help with the immediate as well as longer term "causal effects" of the coronavirus, including domestic violence, illnesses, isolation, and mental health. Funds raised from the online auction comprised of more than 200 pieces, supported frontline charities and NGOs providing healthcare, food, medicines and guidance to those affected by the contagion.

One in three women worldwide experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner, during the pandemic, according to The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women also known as UN Women. European members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a 60% increase in emergency calls from women experiencing violence by their partners. The increase of violence was a consequence of long and repeated periods of lockdowns. Last month, Pope Francis condemned domestic violence against women and described such acts as "almost satanic."

"Art&Co. is proud to have supported the first app in Eastern Europe to combat domestic violence," said PremFina Group CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, top the end of the scale, with nearly one in two women experiencing such violence. We continue to champion women's safety, equality and encourage survivors to speak up and seek help."

"We're truly grateful to Art&Co. for helping raise awareness about domestic violence on a global level," said Za Teb's founder Ivelina Choeva. "The help was much appreciated in Bulgaria and helped many lives change for the better. We hope that more companies follow your great example and we all as humans unite for good causes more often!"

Art&Co., the world's largest online art auction for Covid relief, is the first initiative launched by InsurAid, who's vision involves encouraging the insurance and financial services industries, to contribute to those affected by humanitarian disasters, public health and safety crises.

Art&Co. has been featured in BBC World Radio, Bloomberg, The Independent, Evening Standard, Gulf Today, The Art Newspaper, The Resident, Eastern Eye, 1883 and many more.

