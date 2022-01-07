A new solar project has been switched on in Penonomé, in the province of Coclé, Panama. It was built with 450,000 solar panels and 89 inverters.From pv magazine LatAm Avanzalia Panama, a subsidiary of Spanish developer Avanzalia Solar, secured permission in late December to operate its 120 MW Penonomé solar plant. The project was fully built by the end of 2020, but the company then conducted numerous power supply tests throughout 2021. The solar plant has since been certified by the National Dispatch Center of Panama. The Penonomé solar plant is expected to generate 240 GWh of green energy per ...

