AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD
DEALING DATE: 06/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.5391
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 254398
CODE: TPHU
